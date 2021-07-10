Maysville man arrested on drug charges

July 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A Maysville man was arrested this week and charged with engaging in organized crime and trafficking in drugs, according to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse.

Muse said the arrest was the result of a two-year-long investigation by Maysville Police Department detectives after receiving tips and alerts from other residents about lots of drug activity in the neighborhood where the accused man lived in his mother’s basement.

Police had been on the lookout for Kevin McCarthy, 59, of Fourth Street, Maysville, Muse said, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested when he was spotted leaving home by MPD officers, police said.

McCarthy remains in Mason County Detention Center on the organized crime and first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine charges. Muse said more charges may be forthcoming.

McCarthy’s bail has been set at $15,000 on each charge. He is scheduled to appear in Mason District Court on July 14 for a preliminary hearing.

