Team Kentucky’s Shot At A Million provides a great incentive to Kentuckians to get their shot of hope: a COVID-19 vaccine. The drawings also raise awareness of how Kentuckians can obtain an appointment for one of the safe and effective vaccines.

Today is the last day to register to win the first $1 million giveaway.

There are two types of drawings:

— Kentuckians 18 years old and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may enter to win one of three $1 million drawings.

— Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.

Permanent residents of Kentucky who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win. Permanent residents of Kentucky are eligible even if they received the vaccine in a different state.

Entry into the drawing must be completed at shotatamillion.ky.gov. Entry requires providing your name, birthdate, email address, phone number, home address and the name and location of the place that provided you with the vaccine. Entry also requires agreement to the official rules of the drawing and agreement to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to verify your vaccination information.

Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 further requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address and phone number.

If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 855-598-2246 to provide information to enter the drawings.

Anyone age 13-17 may enter the drawing themselves; however, they must provide contact information for their parent or legal guardian, who must validate the information before the prize is awarded. Parents or legal guardians must complete the entry for anyone age 12.

Once you enter, your entry will be eligible for all future drawings. All winners will be removed from eligibility for future drawings.

Entries received by June 30, 2021, will be eligible for the July 1, 2021 drawing. That winner will be announced on July 2, 2021. Entries received by July 28, 2021, will be eligible for the July 29, 2021 drawing and announced on July 30, 2021; and the last drawing will have a deadline of Aug. 25, 2021, with the drawing on Aug. 26 and announcement on Aug. 27.

The winners will be announced publicly by Gov. Andy Beshear and at shotatamillion.ky.gov.

The Governor’s social media challenges where drawing announcements will be posted include: https://www.facebook.com/GovAndyBeshear, https://twitter.com/GovAndyBeshear and https://www.youtube.com/GovAndyBeshear. The winners will also be announced via press release that will be posted at https://governor.ky.gov/news.

By submitting an entry, you agree to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to access your vaccination records. You may also be asked to provide your vaccination card for verification.

The Buffalo Trace Health District will offer vaccination clinics at the following dates and locations:

Upcoming Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

July 8 — Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department, 9-11 a.m.; Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department. 1-3 p.m.

July 14 — Germantown Volunteer Fire Department, 9-11 a.m.; Fernleaf Volunteer Fire Department, 1-3 p.m.

July 17 — Blue Lick’s Battlefield State Resort Park, 9 a.m. until noon.

July 21— May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department, 9-11:30 a.m.

Aug 2 – 7, Germantown Fair – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.