Game time

June 28, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Office Chris Neal directs games in the Rotary Park prior to the start of the show during Movie Night Saturday at Maysville Rotary Park. The event was hosted by MPD and was free to the community.

