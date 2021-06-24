Fire hydrants receive face lift from community

AUGUSTA — An addition to the city of Augusta code of ordinances regarding discriminatory practices has caused a rift within the city limits.

The ordinance would read that “it is prohibited…to fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his or her compensation, terms, conditions or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, national origin, age 40 and over, disability, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Federal law already encompasses protections for all those listed, except gender identity or sexual orientation.

The fairness ordinance was first proposed at an April meeting of the city council by Council Member Dana Bach.

During that meeting, Bach had discussed how the city of Radcliffe did not have a fairness ordinance and a tax service there had a sign that read homosexual marriage would not be recognized.

She also said there was a situation three years ago in which a married couple was refused a service in Augusta.

Tammy Ammerman, who operates a business in Augusta, but declined to give the name of that business, said she believes the council should have reached out to the business that was accused of discrimination before considering the ordinance.

“City council should have discussed this with the accused before they made their decisions and put it in the minutes that someone had been refused because that it is untrue,” she said.

Lacey Gray, co-owner of the Big Time Tease Hair Salon, said she is in support of the ordinance.

“It’s not an attack on businesses,” she said. “This is to protect all people in our community and we want an inclusive community for the future of our town.”

Todd Kelsch, a resident of Augusta and a former council member, said he is in support of passing the ordinance.

“It is very important the city of Augusta pass this fairness ordinance as a proactive and preventative measure to ensure no one will face discrimination on the basis of race, sexual orientation, gender or religion,” he said. “Human rights should not be viewed within the binary political spectrum. Equally protecting each citizen should be the first priority for any local government. I am encouraged that the first reading of the ordinance passed 5-1. My hope is that, with an adopted fairness ordinance, my community continues to move forward in the direction of being very inclusive and inviting for everyone.”

Naomie Dean, another resident of Augusta, said she is also in favor of the ordinance.

“I really believe everyone should have access to human rights. No one should be discriminated against. I think this ordinance should be passed to show we are a community open to everyone and will not judge you,” she said.

Bracken County Magistrate Craig Miller, who represents Augusta on the fiscal court, wrote a letter in support of the ordinance.

“Do I as an elected official of Bracken County need to speak out on this issue to help raise awareness so that it can pass the second reading at next week’s council meeting – no. But, do I as a normal resident of Augusta and Bracken County want to speak out in favor of this issue because it is the right thing to do and I feel that many others may be afraid to speak in support of it –yes,” he said.

Others in the city oppose such an ordinance.

Jeanette New, a resident of Augusta, also said she does not believe the ordinance should be passed.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” she said. “We have less than 2,000 people living in this city. There is no need for something like this.”

David and Clara Jefferson, residents of Augusta, expressed similar sentiments.

“We’re against it,” David Jefferson said. “We don’t think we need it. I know plenty of people who are gay in Augusta, who visit several establishments and they’ve never been discriminated against. We just don’t need it.”

Marie Kelsch, who owns Gourmet to Go, said she is also opposed to the ordinance because it is too vague.

“I’m a retired teacher, special ed,” she said. “When I was teaching, we had to dot our i’s and cross our t’s. This ordinance is too vague. It doesn’t give examples of discrimination. No one at the city is capable of deciding if discrimination occurred. There are also no cases of discrimination within Augusta. And, one claim can ruin the reputation of a business.”

Tonya Sims, who owns the Little Me Bakery, said she does not support the ordinance, because she feels it is unnecessary.

“I do not support it for several reasons,” she said. “First off, it doesn’t have enough clarification on what is discrimination. My business does not discriminate against anyone. I serve everyone and I don’t need a law to be a good person. It’s become such a to-do and it was started over a fallacy. I’ve seen proof that no one was discriminated against at a tax agency in Augusta. This will also make my liability insurance go up, because of the possibility of being sued. And, if someone makes an accusation, it would destroy my reputation. I don’t believe in big government telling me how to run my business. I don’t need a law to tell me to be a good person. Everyone eats cake, everyone eats donuts. People like my food and I serve everyone.”

There have been 21 communities that have passed a similar ordinance. Maysville became one of those in 2018.