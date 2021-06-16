All in a day’s work

VANCEBURG — A trial for the 2017 murder of Justin Johnson has been postponed again.

Preston and Wince Walters were scheduled for a jury trial on Monday. However, the trial was postponed until September.

The case began in March 2017 when Johnson was reported missing. After searching for several days, his body was recovered and Preston Walters and Wince Walters were arrested and charged in his death.

During a pre-trial testimony in 2017, Sheriff Johnny Bivens said Johnson failed to return home which prompted an investigation. The investigation revealed Preston Walters allegedly shot Johnson, which caused his death.

According to Bivens, Preston Walters claimed he and Johnson were traveling to Preston Walter’s cabin in Garrison. Johnson bent down to unlatch the gate, where he told Preston Walters there was a deer in the field.

He allegedly attempted to shoot the deer as Johnson was rising, which caused Preston Walters to shoot him. Bivens was doubtful, saying the trajectory of the shot didn’t match the testimony.

Preston Walters was indicted in 2017 for murder, eight counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count abusing a corpse and one count cultivating marijuana, over five plants.

Preston Walters, along with his alleged accomplice, Wince Walters, then concealed Johnson’s body with leaves, making another trip to later place his body in a creek. Johnson’s body was finally moved to an area on Cooper Ridge Road, where his body was found by turkey hunters, according to Bivens.

Wince Walters was indicted that same year on charges of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count cultivating marijuana, over five plants.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 15 with the trial expected to begin on Sept. 20 in Lewis County Circuit Court.