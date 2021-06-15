Cartmell speaks to Rotary

June 15, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Ellen Cartmell, executive director for United Way of Mason County, speaks to the Maysville Rotary Club about the 211 initiative that’s now available throughout Kentucky.

Ellen Cartmell, executive director for United Way of Mason County, speaks to the Maysville Rotary Club about the 211 initiative that’s now available throughout Kentucky.

Ellen Cartmell, executive director for United Way of Mason County, speaks to the Maysville Rotary Club about the 211 initiative that’s now available throughout Kentucky.

Trending Recipes