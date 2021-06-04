Making hay

June 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Johnny Workman of Mount Olivet rakes hay near May’s Lick. Workman said that he was hoping to get the hay rolled before rain arrived later in the day.

Johnny Workman of Mount Olivet rakes hay near May’s Lick. Workman said that he was hoping to get the hay rolled before rain arrived later in the day.

Johnny Workman of Mount Olivet rakes hay near May’s Lick. Workman said that he was hoping to get the hay rolled before rain arrived later in the day.

Trending Recipes