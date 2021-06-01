AIS to upgrade library

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
This is what the AIS library currently looks like. It will soon be a 21st century media center.

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Independent School library will be undergoing some changes soon.

AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane said the district recently received a grant from the RC DURR Foundation that will allow the district to upgrade the library into a media center.

According to McCane, there will be new software, new flooring and new paint.

“It will be a state-of-the-art media center,” she said.

McCane said the grant is $15,000 and will be matched by the district in order to make the improvements.

“We are in a position now where we can add that to make the needed improvements,” she said. “And the timing is perfect as we’ve now hired a new full-time media center specialist.”

She said the district is thankful for the grant as it is allowing the district to do something that the administration has wanted to do for some time.

“We’ve been wanting to upgrade it for years, but never had the resources to do it,” she said. “We are so thankful to the RC DURR Foundation. They have kept us afloat with technology. We would not be nearly as equipped with our one-to-one with our students if it wasn’t for them. They’ve help us update our computer lab and we truly appreciate the support we’ve received over the years.”

