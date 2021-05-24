BCHD offers summer swimming tips

May 24, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — With summer right around the corner, the Bracken County Health Department is asking parents to teach children about the dangers of drowning.

According to the BCHD, drowning risks vary by the age of the child. A child under the age of one is more likely to drown at home. Children between the ages of one and four are more likely to drown in a pool. Whereas children ages five to 17 are more likely to drown in natural water, such as a lake, pond or river.

“More than half of all child drowning deaths are among children ages zero to four,” information released by the BCHD said.

According to the health department, there are several misconceptions about drowning.

Those misconceptions include:

— Parents believing they will hear a child drowning. Drowning is silent and there can be very little splashing, waving or screaming.

— Parents believing they can leave a child alone in a pool for one or two minutes. The reality is that drowning is quick and once a child is struggling, a parent may have less than a minute to react.

— Parents believing that a lifeguard is the primary person responsible for their child (when a lifeguard is present. However, a lifeguard’s responsibility is to enforce rules, scan, rescue and resuscitate.

— Parents believing that they do not need to worry about teaching their children how to swim. Swim lessons are essential.

There are some survival skills that can help a child while they are in the water.

Those skills include:

— Step or jump into water over your head and return to the surface.

— Float or tread water for one minute.

— Turn around in a full circle and find an exit from the water.

— Swim 25 yards to the exit.

— Exit from the water. If in a pool, be able to exit without using the ladder.

Other safety tips for parents includes watching your children while they are in or around water, teaching children to swim, learning CPR and other basic rescue skills and making sure pools have four-sided fencing at least four-feet high.

Trending Recipes