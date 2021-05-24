Rock garden dedicated for Joe Pfeffer

Carrie Taylor hands out rocks for people to sign on Saturday.
Christy Howell-Hoots, The Ledger Independent
A rock garden honoring former Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer was dedicated on Saturday at Cummins Nature Preserve.
The rock garden features several flowers and a stone stepping path. There is a plaque with a photo of Pfeffer sitting in the middle of the garden.
After the dedication, guests were invited to choose a rock and write a message before placing it in the garden.
The 100-acre nature preserve located off Pickett Lane in Mason County was a gift to the county by the late Dr. Claude Cummins, who wanted the land to be used as a nature preserve while opening it for public use and enjoyment. It is operated by Mason County Fiscal Court.
It was officially opened in 2007 and for its first few years was the most underutilized recreation spot in the area, Pfeffer once said. But that changed a few years ago when, at Pfeffer’s urging, Grant Felice came on board as park manager and began to actively promote the preserve.
Pfeffer died unexpectedly in February and now one of his favorite projects will do its part to honor the late judge.
Grant Felice, director of Cummins Nature Preserve welcomed guests to the dedication that began at noon.
“Today is the day to honor the memory of Judge(-Executive) Joe Pfeffer,” Felice said. “He loved not only Mason County, but he really loved Cummins Nature Preserve. In the last five years, his unbridled support led to amazing growth here. We’re talking about 15 foot bridges, three miles of trails, two campgrounds, event shelters, a roof-in amphitheater and a renovated pond and countless opportunities for scouts, youth groups, bikers and hikers. For that, we are eternally grateful to Joe. And this rock garden is just a small toke of appreciation for his dedication in improving our lives.”
During the dedication, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill also spoke about Pfeffer.
“Joe and I would have conversations,” he said. “Joe was always a big fan about highlighting our successes. Pay attention to the places where we’re falling short and address them, but let’s highlight and celebrate our successes. One of our big backers of Cummins was Joe. As for the memorial garden, I think it’s the perfect setup. Joe loved Cummins. We would come out here at least once a week with a new project. He really enjoyed being out here and creating what has become a very nice jewel for Mason County. today is all about Joe. I greatly miss my friend and I’m sure all of you do.”
Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said he was approached with the idea for the memorial by WFTM General Manager Robert Roe and the Maysville Arts Commission.
“I remember Robert calling in those initial days after Joe passed and talking about it,” McNeill said. “I believe he already had Cummins Nature Preserve identified. Robert and Grant Felice ran with it ever since.”
McNeill invited Gwen Pfeffer Joe Pfeffer’s wife to also speak.
“Joe loved this county, he loved his commissioners and if it hadn’t been for them and the hardworking individuals…one person can’t do it all. One person can dream, but it takes all of us as a county, a family, a community to do something. I feel like Joe’s life was too short because he had dreams for this community. He had so many plans to make it a better place, as a homier place. Joe was so proactive all of his life with this county. His heart is here.”