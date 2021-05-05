FES returns to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

FLEMINGSBURG — Due to a rise in cases of COVID-19, Flemingsburg Elementary School has returned to virtual learning.
The change to virtual learning only affects FES and will continue until May 17, according to Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman.
“Over the past several days, the number of COVID-19 cases at Flemingsburg Elementary School has steadily increased each day,” Creasman said. “At this time, the cases affect more than one classroom. Though COVID-19 cases can be connected to FES, there is also a high probability of out-of-school exposure due to travel, community events, etc. As I have communicated throughout the 2020-2021 school year, once we determine a possible spread of COVID-19 cases in a school, we would move to remote learning for that particular school.”
Creasman said sixth-grade students at FES who play middle school sports will be unable to participate until May 17. Students who attend Simons Middle School and Fleming County High School who need to stay home with younger siblings will be moved to NTI and work from home, if necessary.
Meals can be picked up at FCHS from 11-11:30 a.m. or SMS from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
“I applaud everyone’s efforts this school year. As we approach the end of the academic year, we can’t let our guard down. I would encourage everyone to continue to follow the recommended mitigation strategies wearing a face covering, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently. We encourage everyone to monitor their daily health for any new symptoms, no matter how minor the symptoms may be,” Creasman said.
Should any student develop symptoms, they need to contract the FCHS school nurse.
Anyone with questions can contact the district board office at 606-845-5851 or email [email protected]