FES returns to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

FLEMINGSBURG — Explore Fleming County is working on a project to showcase local veterans.

According to Melanie Jones, with the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce, the organization is having banners printed to hang on lamp posts downtown.

Not only will be banners be hung up during special events and activities, they will also be visible during a visit from the Kentucky Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall.

“These banners, with permission and help from the city, will hang multiple times throughout the year,” Jones said. “This year, we plan to hang them during the presentation of the Kentucky Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall event. We would like them to hang from September until after Veterans Day if we can get it worked out.”

According to Crystal Ruark, with the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce, the wall will be in Fleming County in September.

“The wall will get an escort into Fleming County on Sept. 16,” Ruark said. “It will be on display Sept. 17-18. School groups will be able to come down on Sept. 17. We’re looking at multiple activities to hold on both of those days.”

Ruark said the Explore Fleming County group is looking at the possibility of a veterans parade, a flag raising, choir and band participation from the local school district, as well as having guest speakers.

According to kyvietnamwall.org, the wall was built in order to allow those who are unable to travel to Washington D.C. a way to see the wall.

It is a smaller version of the one in Washington D.C., but it lists all Kentuckians who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

“The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall, Inc. will travel throughout the state of Kentucky and visit every county. The wall will not have a permanent home. Our intent is to take it to the communities and the public who may not have the opportunity to visit the Wall in Washington D. C., or have not had the opportunity to visit one of the mobile walls. This wall is a dedication for all Kentuckians and will provide all Kentuckians an opportunity to remember and pay homage to those who gave their all,” according to the website.

Ruark also said that in order to sponsor a veteran, the cost is $25.

“We will put these up before the September event and leave them up through Veteran’s Day,” she said. “This is just a great way to honor our local veterans.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring a veteran can pick up a form from the chamber office and return them before June 4.

“Once we have the banners out, we will contact sponsors and let them know which pole the banner is located on,” she said.