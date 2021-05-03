Sardinia Mayor arrested for alleged theft

Sardinia Mayor Tina Coday-Townes has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly stealing more than $700,000 from a former employer.

Townes, 48, was arrested by federal agents April 29 at her home and appeared in federal court in Cincinnati later that day. Her case was unsealed at her initial appearance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati released the following statement regarding the arrest of Townes.

“According to court documents, Coday-Townes previously served as the office manager for Custom Built Crates in Clermont County. In that role, the defendant was responsible for accounts payable and bookkeeping, including inputting and sending data to a third-party payroll company.

The indictment alleges that from 2013 until 2019, Coday-Townes wrote checks using an employers’ signature stamp from Custom Built Crates’ operating accounts to pay off her personal credit cards. She also allegedly made false entries into the accounting database, indicating the checks were to vendors rather than to her personal credit cards.

Coday-Townes also allegedly entered overtime hours for herself, even though she was ineligible for overtime as a salaried employee.”

The indictment alleges that Townes stole $700,666.21 from her employee over the course of six years.

Coday-Townes is charged with wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and aggravated identity theft, which carries an additional mandatory sentence of two years in prison.