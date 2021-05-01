Carrier’s car stolen, crashed

A newspaper carrier had his car stolen early Friday morning after he finished his route delivering The Ledger Independent and stopped for breakfast before going home, officials said.

Jeff Hinson had stopped at the Marathon Station on Kentucky 9 AA Highway just after 5 a.m. and went inside to pick up a breakfast sandwich, according to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

Hinson left his vehicle running when he went inside and a man who was in the station/restaurant apparently took advantage of the opportunity to allegedly steal the vehicle, Boggs said.

The vehicle was later found wrecked on Valley Pike, the sheriff said.

Later Friday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a man looking at cars on Moody Drive and found the alleged thief. He was identified as Adam Ritchie, 38, of Morehead.

Ritchie is being held in the Mason County Detention Center on charges of theft by unlawful taking auto $500 or more but under $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid.

No bond has been set, according to MCDC records.

