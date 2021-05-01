Attention Ledger Independent readers

May 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

It’s time once again to vote for your favorite Rod Rumbler in the 2021 Appalachian Rod Rumble contest. Simply visit the contest website at https://browncountypress.secondstreetapp.com/2021-Rod-Rumbler/rounds/1/gallery, register to vote and pick your favorite entry out of Custom, Classic, New Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles. You may vote one time per day starting Wednesday, April 28 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, May 20 at 11 p.m., EST. You may also drop or mail your ballot to the Brown County Press office at 219 S. High St., Mount Orab, Ohio 45154.

Winners will be announced the week of May 23 in The Ledger Independent.

