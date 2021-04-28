Hall to appear in court

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County woman accused of shooting her nephew will appear in court on April 29.

On April 17, while on patrol, Fleming County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Perkins was dispatched to Wallingford in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, Perkins found that Anita Hall had allegedly been in an argument with her nephew, Jeremy Lunsford, and shot him.

“I separated all parties and made sure the scene was secure,” Perkins said. “I then called for dispatch to allow EMS on the scene. EMS checked the victim. Jeremy refused treatment and said he would have his girlfriend take him later.”

Perkins said he was also able to retrieve the gun from Hall and a bullet that hit the wall behind a dresser.

According to Perkins, Lunsford was interviewed and said he had been in the garage, putting food away, when Hall allegedly came outside and began yelling at him.

“Jeremy stated he tried to ignore it and walk back into the house with Anita following him,” Perkins said.

According to Perkins’ report, Hall allegedly grabbed Lunsford by his shirt, ripping it. At which point Lunsford allegedly responded by throwing a box of corn dogs and pushing Hall through a doorway, causing her to fall.

“Jeremy and Anita then had a few more words at that point, Jeremy said Anita fired a shot at him, hitting him in the backside,” Perkins said.

Hall was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree assault.

She was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where she remains on a $100,000 cash bond.

She will appear in court for a pretrial hearing on April 29.