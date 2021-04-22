Encore appearance

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County man has been indicted on a murder charge from a 2020 motor vehicle accident that left one person dead.

On June 20, 2020, the Kentucky State Police were called to an accident on Kentucky 165 in Ewing.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that 64-year-old Melinda Thomas was traveling north on Kentucky 165 in a 2017 Jeep when she stopped to make a left turn. At the same time, 30-year-old Jordan Harding of Ewing was traveling north in a 1999 Ford pickup.

Harding attempted to avoid hitting Thomas’s vehicle and went into the southbound lane, striking a 2002 Toyota operated by Robert Garrison, 64, of Louisville.

According to the KSP, Harding then also struck Thomas’s vehicle.

Garrison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis.

Two passengers in Harding’s vehicle were transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center and a third passenger was airlifted to the University of Kentucky hospital.

A passenger in Garrison’s vehicle was also airlifted to UK.

On April 19, Harding was indicted on one count of murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance, one count of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked operators license and one count of failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance.

According to the indictment, the passengers injured in the collision included Cynthia Garrison, Hannah Henderson and a minor child.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell, the indictment is a result of the 2020 accident.

“This indictment is a result of the 2020 collision,” Ferrell said. “He was charged with murder due to alcohol being involved at the time.”

Harding was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center on April 20 where he remains on a $50,000 cash bond.