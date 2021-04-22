Encore appearance

April 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Just when thoughts of warmer weather were with us, Old Man Winter sent a reminder Wednesday morning in the form of snow. Some areas received only a dusting while others were unfortunate and got just under two inches. Flowering dogwoods and this redbud tree with a cardinal were covered with the white stuff near May’s Lick

