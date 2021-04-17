We’ve got a winner

April 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Helen Barnett of Flemingsburg, was the grand prize winner of The Ledger Independent’s College Basketball Contest, taking home a 50-inch flat-screen TV and a $100 Visa gift card.

Helen Barnett of Flemingsburg, was the grand prize winner of The Ledger Independent’s College Basketball Contest, taking home a 50-inch flat-screen TV and a $100 Visa gift card.

Helen Barnett of Flemingsburg, was the grand prize winner of The Ledger Independent’s College Basketball Contest, taking home a 50-inch flat-screen TV and a $100 Visa gift card.

Trending Recipes