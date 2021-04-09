Community Day set for April 30

April 9, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
By Dawn Floyd [email protected]

The Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club is having its annual Community Day to promote the prevention of child abuse on April 30.

The Boys and Girls Club is partnering with CASA, DCBS and Comprehend to give children and families a fun and carefree though safe day, according to Katelyn Waddell the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club.

“We feel it’s really important to still provide support to our communities children and families during this pandemic. April is also National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month so we do this event every year to spread awareness,” said Waddell.

According to Waddell, the event will be a drive-thru affair in deference to COVID-19 and is also being held at the end of the month instead of the beginning as it usually is for the same reason.

“Even though it’s drive-thru, it will still be a lot of fun. There’s going to be giveaways and activity bags for the kids with coloring books and chalk and a bunch of other stuff” said Waddell.

According to Waddell places such as Primary Plus and many other local vendors will be set up at the event handing things out to the kids as well.

There will also be some prizes given out such as bikes and board games and gift cards, said Waddell.

“For the bigger prizes like the bikes and things, everybody who comes will be given a marked ticket and at the end, the ticket that’s called wins a bike or one of the other prizes,” she said.

Waddell said there will also be food boxes handed out at the event to anybody that wants them.

Community Day will be held on April 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

