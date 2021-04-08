KSP investigating alleged medical records tampering

Christy Howell-Hoots

FLEMINGSBURG — Kentucky State Police is investigating a complaint of alleged medical records tampering at the Fleming County Hospital, officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to a news story provided to The Ledger Independent from NBC News, in 2015, a Fleming County woman named Kim Johnson said she went to Fleming County Hospital for a cancer screening.

She later received a letter that said she was cancer-free. It was 10 months later that she learned through a second opinion that she had cancer.

Johnson filed a lawsuit against the hospital that had sent her the wrong letter in September 2016.

During the lawsuit, doctors presented letters stating Johnson needed to return for follow-up tests. Those letters were fake, Johnson’s lawyer argued.

In April 2018, Johnson settled a lawsuit with the hospital for $1.25 million.

According to the report, a year after settling with the hospital, a forensics expert, Andrew Garrett pieced together a timeline of events at the hospital and discovered a technician named Barb Hafer had left a comment in the records stating Johnson needed to return for a biopsy, but she entered the code in the drop-down menu on the system, she had input NEG for negative and the wrong letter was sent to Johnson.

According to Garrett’s findings, that note remained in Johnson’s file until 2016, when the lawsuit was filed, at which time it was changed to ABN for abnormal. It was later changed again to say Johnson needed to return for a four-month follow-up.

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer, Johnson has undergone more than 50 rounds of chemotherapy. The drugs turned her fingernails and toenails black. Her teeth and hair began to fall out. More than five years later, she is still fighting.

Since the discovery of the alleged tampering of medical records, the Kentucky State Police has stepped in to investigate, according to KSP Trooper Scott Ferrell.

Ferrell said that case is ongoing and no further information can be released.

“I can confirm there is an investigation, but as it is an active case, we cannot release any more information at this time,” he said.

Hospital officials did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

