Activities resume at Cummins Nature Preserve

April 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Many activities are planned at the Cummins Nature Preserve for this Spring and Summer.

Many activities are planned at the Cummins Nature Preserve for this Spring and Summer.

There are a multitude of activities planned at the Cummins Nature Preserve for Spring and Summer 2021.

According to Grant Felice, with Cummins Nature Preserve, there are guided group hikes planned for April 6 and April 17. There are also educational opportunities planned for several days in April.

Dr. Carrie Taylor will present plant education opportunities on April 8 and April 15. She will also present medicinal plants on April 20. There will be a pollinator party on April 27. To register for any of the events, call Taylor at 606-759-7141 Ext. 66120.

“There are fees for these special sessions, with much to take with you when finished,” Felice said. “For a complete list of activities, view the Datebook in the Ledger Independent or visit Cummins Nature Preserve on Facebook.”

Other activities include a Memorial Rock Garden dedication for the late Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer in May, acoustics concerts at the amphitheater, Perseid Meteor Shower viewing in August, a nature scavenger hunt in September and the Pumpkin Glow charity event in October.

In addition to the return of hiking/education activities, the playground, picnic shelter and trails are open to the public. There is also a newly constructed amphitheater stage with seating for 30 people.

The new amphitheater can be used for presentations, concerts and weddings.

To reserve any area of the preserve, call Grant Felice at 606-584-2671.

Cummins Nature Preserve is located on Pickett Lane of Old Germantown Road.

