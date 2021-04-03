Mason named new Straub principal

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
New Straub Elementary Principal Katie Mason checks in on students on Thursdays.

Katie Mason has been named the new principal of Mason County’s Straub Elementary School.

Mason began her duties as principal in February. Before that, she served as vice principal and interim principal.

“Dr. Dewey Hensley was the interim principal when I started as vice principal in July,” she said. “He left and I became interim principal on Feb. 1. In March, I was hired on as full-time principal. Dr. Hensley still works for our district. He is a phenomenal advisor.”

According to Mason, she grew up in Fleming County and graduated from Fleming County High School before attending Morehead State University. At MSU, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in middle-grade education.

“I have a degree in social studies and math in middle-grade education,” she said.

Mason completed her student teaching at Mason County Middle School and was hired on as a social studies teacher once she completed her student teaching.

“I knew I wanted to do my student teaching where I wanted to work,” she said. “I wanted to be in a district that had a lot to offer students. I came on here to do my student teaching and was hired on that fall for sixth-grade social studies.”

She taught social studies for two years before moving into teaching math for 10 years.

“I’ve always been here at Mason County,” she said. “I left the classroom and came here this past year. It’s been a crazy journey.”

According to Mason, moving into administration was something she knew she would eventually want to do.

“I’ve had my principalship for about eight years,” she said. “I got my master’s in administration with a principalship. I also have a Rank 1 and a (Director of Pupil Personnel) certificate. I’ve always wanted something else, but I loved my classroom too. In a classroom, these kids are your kids and only those kids, but as a principal, they’re all your kids. I do miss my classroom.”

Mason said one of her goals is to continue to see the teachers making Straub a fun learning environment for the students.

“Straub has always been a magical place and I want it to remain that way,” she said.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said he is excited to have Mason on board.

“Katie has already proven herself as the right choice to lead Straub Elementary. She has a passion for students and is well established as a longtime educator in Mason County Schools. I’ve been impressed with her ability to unite the staff for the common purpose of meeting the needs of all students. She has demonstrated passionate leadership under the most difficult of circumstances. I’m excited to see what great things happen once we are past the pandemic,” he said.

