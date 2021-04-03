Frozen in time

April 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
The water droplets from the Market Street Fountain seem to be frozen in time by Friday morning’s freezing temperature.

The water droplets from the Market Street Fountain seem to be frozen in time by Friday morning’s freezing temperature.

The water droplets from the Market Street Fountain seem to be frozen in time by Friday morning’s freezing temperature.

Trending Recipes