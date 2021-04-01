RCS student headed to FCCLA nationals

Lily Chmura presents her project during FCCLA regionals/state competition.

Lily Chmura presents her project during FCCLA regionals/state competition.

MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County student will be attending the national Family, Career and Community Leaders of America competition.

Lily Chmura recently placed first in the regional and second in the state FCCLA competition for her project called Holiday Cheer: A part of giving all year.

The project consisted of Chmura putting together gift bags and delivering them to the Robertson County Nursing Home in December.

In the gift bags, Chmura included items such as hand creams, lotions, cards, bracelets, lip balm, body powders and fuzzy socks. She, along with Santa Clause visited the home and handed the items off to staff, who would deliver the bags to residents.

Recently, Chmura presented that project via a pre-recorded video.

“We did everything virtually,” she said. “I had to record a video of me doing the presentation and sent it in. The judges watched the video and decided who would move on.”

Chmura said she enjoyed doing the competition virtually rather than in-person.

“It saved me a lot of anxiety,” she said. “When you’re in front of three judges, you can’t fix things if you mess up. With the virtual competition, we could go back and fix something if I messed up in the video and re-record it.”

According to Chmura, she has plans to change her project some before the national competition.

“We’re allowed to change things and add to them before nationals,” she said. “I have a few upcoming projects, such as little balloons and cards to take out to the nursing home.”

Chmura said she was honored to have won first place at regionals and second place at state.

“I feel very honored and excited,” she said. “Even through everything going on, I was able to pull through and get a spot at nationals.”

Brandi Thayer, FCCLA advisor at RCS, said she was proud of Chmura.

“The event she placed during was called National Programs in Action Level 1. It was a virtual competition as nationals will be,” Thayer said. “I wasn’t a bit surprised that she placed in regionals and state. She’s a perfectionist and the nursing home is very dear to her heart. She always puts her best food forward. I see a state office in her future.”

