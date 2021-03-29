Eggstravagaza Easter event a success

An event held at the Maysville Rotary Park Saturday assisted many families while providing some Easter activities for children.

At 11 a.m., the Eggstravaganza began with two Easter Egg hunts. Once the hunt was over, families were invited to stay at the park for free food and visit several stations, where clothing and other items were given away.

Niccole Harris, who organized the event, said“Over the last few months, we’ve received numerous donations. We’ve been able to fill about 50 tables. There are shoes, clothing, there is a table giving away milk, we have a free lunch. Everything is free.”

Harris said she put on the event because she remembered what it was like to be in need.

“I didn’t have a lot when I moved to Kentucky,” she said. “I didn’t need warm clothes before I moved here, because we didn’t have the weather Kentucky has. So I held my first event in October and it was just for winter items. I loved it so much that I’m going to try to do two a year.”

According to Harris, she did not expect such a large crowd on Saturday, but she was excited.

“I’m pleased to see so many people come out,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting this, but I’m happy people came out.”

Among those at the event was Amanda Duncan, along with her five children and her niece.

Duncan said she was surprised to see the large turnout.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “I didn’t think the word got out as much. We stopped down on Friday and saw the flyer and that was the first time I had heard about it. So, I was really surprised to see such a huge turnout.”

According to Duncan, the children enjoyed the Easter egg hunt and spent the rest of the day walking around and looking through the tables.

“I think the kids want to look at the clothes and some other tables,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed the day. I think it’s great that this was put on.”