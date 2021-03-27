Augusta program honors Civil War soldiers

AUGUSTA — A program to honor soldiers who served during the Civil War is underway in Bracken County.

The Adopt-A-Soldier program began as a way to honor the memory of Civil War soldiers buried in two Augusta cemeteries, but has since been expanded to include other Bracken County cemeteries, according to civilwaraugusta.org.

Darryl Smith, who heads up the program, said the idea came about during a Park Day event in the Payne Cemetery in 2019.

“We noticed there were about eight unknown Confederate soldiers, and a few Union soldiers, buried there,” he said. “It went from ‘who are they?’ to ‘we could mark these’.”

According to Smith, he looked at markers and came up with pricing for the adoption.

The cost to adopt one of the soldiers’ graves is $25. It includes a marker and a flag and the name of the individual purchasing the marker is placed on the Civilwaraugusta.org website.

The original idea for the program was to focus on two cemeteries.

“Our Adopt-A-Soldier program preserves the memory of Civil War soldiers in Bracken County by dignifying their final resting place with a grave marker and an appropriate flag,” according to information on the website. “From the original plan of doing just the two cemeteries in Augusta proper, we have expanded the program to other Bracken County locations. We offer to you a way to honor these men through our Adopt-A-Soldier program.“

The ongoing adoptions include a list of soldiers in Concord Methodist, Johnsville, Highland, Hillside, Old Johnsville Pioneer and Payne cemeteries.

“The program is a way for you to provide funds that will be used for purchasing a Grand Army of the Republic or Confederate veteran marker and an appropriate flag to be placed at the soldier’s grave. The fee is $25 per soldier and will provide a grave marker and a flag, and we will clean the veteran’s stone,” the website said.

Those interested in adopting a grave can find the full list on the civilwaraugusta.org website along with a form to fill out.

Smith said Civil War history is something close to his heart and he has since discovered about 140 Civil War soldiers buried in Bracken County.