Senate bill to allow supplemental school year for students

FRANKFORT — A bill that would allow students a supplemental year of education has been signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

SB 128 said students enrolled in a Kentucky school during the 2020-21 school year may request a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses or grades that a student has already taken.

“A retaken high school course under this subsection shall not count as an additional credit towards graduation unless the student failed the original course. Retaking a course under this section shall count towards full-time enrollment for the student,” the bill states.

Students who choose to do so will be included in the SEEK funds distributed to school districts.

According to the bill, local school district board of education members would vote on whether or not to allow the measure.

Students must make the request by May 1, 2021. By June 1, 2021, local BOEs must determine whether the district will accept all requests or not.

“A local board of education shall not approve or reject requests on an individual basis, but shall determine by June 1, 2021, whether the district shall or shall not accept all requests,” the bill states.

Any plans must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16, 2021.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said the bill will be discussed at the April BOE meeting.

“We’ve not received guidance from KDE nor KHSAA,” he said. “Our first priority is providing engaging, extended summer learning for our students. Schools will soon be releasing those plans. It will take several years to recover from the learning loss inflicted by the pandemic. We aren’t sure if the pandemic changes the historically negative data on retention. We also aren’t sure we can hire the additional teachers that would be needed due to the shortage of certified staff in Kentucky. At this point, there is too much unknown to provide final answers.”

Robertson County School District Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he thinks the bill is a good idea for districts and will look into the options.

“I think the RCS board will look at doing what they think is in the best interest of the kids,” he said. “It’s a chance for students that feel they need additional time to catch up from last year without being punished from repeating a grade. We will look at providing all students that decide to take advantage of supplemental year classes that will help in educational process in areas that data show not on grade level for each individual student.”

Beshear said he signed the bill because he felt it was necessary for students to have this option.

“The past year has been uniquely challenging, and while educators have done their best in these trying circumstances, the pandemic has deprived some students of priceless opportunities and memories,” he said. “School districts who choose this Supplemental School Year option for their students also will have access to federal funds to remedy learning loss in creative ways and to help all students get back on track academically.”

Other education-related bills signed by Beshear included:

— SB 127, which encourages schools to keep at least two rescue inhalers on campus for students who may need them.

— SB 135, which allows state funding for higher education to be distributed on a more sustainable basis.

— SB 101, which allows enhanced ability for career and technical education to work with local industry to provide workers the community needs.