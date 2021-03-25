Justice sought for rescued dog

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County woman is working to raise reward money for the capture of a person who shot an arrow at a dog in Robertson County.

Bracken County Animal Shelter Director Robbin Snapp started a GoFundMe page for Eros earlier this week. She is asking for $5,000 to put toward reward money for information leading to the arrest of the person who hurt Eros.

According to Snapp, Eros was found on Pinhook Road in Mount Olivet. He had an arrow through his face.

Since being found, Eros has been taken to Second Hand Hounds, a rescue agency that has worked to make sure he was safe.

“Eros, now named after the god of love, has made it to his rescue thanks to his amazing transporter. He went straight to the vet’s office where they will evaluate him and figure out where to go from there. I will update as soon as I hear anything else. If anyone would like to donate to his care for to secondhandhounds.org and hit donate to Eros,” Snapp said on March 19.

Snapp shared a message from the agency on the shelter’s Facebook page.

According to a representative with the agency, through contact with Snapp, Eros did well during surgery. The arrow was retrieved. There were three small fragments of the arrow that were unable to be removed due to being in soft tissue and could cause infection later. He also had a fracture that is expected to heal on its own.

The gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/reward-money-raiser-justice-for-eros?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR18A9oxZRPdrHtfjbdVX6XWkCTN6Fc_Mb6F1fgRnXQ2zKyOPu6oTbFDDlc.

As of March 25, $1,070 of the $5,000 goal has been raised.