Girl Scouts make a big donation

A local girl scout troop collected boxes of cereal for Community Care of Mason County’s food bank.

Girl Scout Troop 1992 has been looking for a service project they could do during COVID-19 as many of their usual projects have been canceled, leaders said.

According to the Troop Leader Julie Corlis, the girls usually do a few projects a year such as cooking for Cancer Fighters United or scouting for food.

Troop members finally found a project and decided to collect as many boxes of cereal as they could and donate them to Community Care of Mason County’s food bank.

“This was a really nice donation. The girls managed to collect 346 boxes of cereal which our clients will greatly appreciate,” said Rebecca Cartmell, executive director of Community Care of Mason County.

According to Cartmell, the cereal will be given to clients and families who look to Community Care for help and support.

Cartmell said the Girl Scout troop made gathering the cereal into a challenge at St. Patrick School to see which class could gather the most boxes.

“They decided whichever class won would get to have an ice cream party, a second and fourth-grade class ended up tying and both were able to have an ice cream party,” said Cartmell.

According to Cartmell, the troop organized everything and she is very grateful for their contribution.

“This donation is going to make many families who come to us very happy,” said Cartmell.

Corlis said the girls were just really glad to help and contribute to the food bank.

“They worked and gathered the cereal boxes for two weeks,” said Corlis.

Cartmell said the pantry at Community Care is also stocked with dairy, meat, produce, non-perishables, diapers and different hygiene products for those in need.

According to Cartmell, Community Care can assist with more than just food.

“We also can offer assistance with utility services and rent or mortgage and emergency shelter when needed, and for whatever we cannot provide we do give referrals,” said Cartmell.

For those in need or interested in more information, contact Community Care of Mason County at 606-375-6863.

The temporary hours during COVID-19 are Thursdays noon-4 pm.