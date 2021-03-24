NaturChem now operational

BROOKSVILLE — Construction on a new plant is Bracken County is finished.
NatureChem, located in the Bracken County Industrial Park, has been completed and is now operational, according to NaturChem Marketing Director Bradley Fontaine.
“(We) ran into the usual construction delays and changed time frames,” he said. “I can report the building is complete and it is open for business.”
NaturChem is a company that specializes in vegetation management services for state, municipal and industrial users, according to owner and founder, Rom Kellis III.
Kellis said the plans are to hire at least 40 employees in the future.
“We are excited to open a new location in the area to better serve our customers and provide a better work-life balance for our current and tenured employees. We look forward to the future in the Buffalo Trace region where we can show the community our core values of safety, others, integrity, initiative and passion. NaturChem plans to grow our business here and have at least 40 employees in the future to service our customers and provide real growth opportunities for those who share these values,” Kellis said.
NaturChem opened the first facility in 1987. Bracken County will be the 14th location for the company, which is based inLexington, S.C. The company serves more than 9,000 customers in the industrial, railroad, telecommunications, aviation, retail and solar industries.
For more information on the company, visit NaturChem.net.