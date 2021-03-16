Students in the Mason County School District were welcomed back to in-person learning with a celebration on Monday.

Members of the Mason County SMILE club traveled through each of the school buildings, beginning at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, playing music and welcoming students back.

SMILE stands for service, you matter, inspiration, leadership and everyone has a story. It is a branch of Rae of Sunshine, which was formed to bring awareness to mental health and suicide.

“We’re trying to spread positivity and make sure everyone knows they have a voice,” MCHS teacher Shannon Roberts said. “We want them to know that a smile can brighten someone’s day, whether it be something simple like this or something more.”

According to Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross, students decorated each of the hallways in the school buildings before classes began. When the band arrived, students lined those hallways and watched as the welcome parade walked through.

Ross said students returned to a full in-person schedule for the first time in a year on March 15.

Students in grades pre-k and 6-12 will attend four days per week with Wednesdays being devoted to cleaning and virtual learning. All other grades attend five days with a noon dismissal on Wednesdays.

Ross said he was happy to have the students back at school.

“It was an excellent first day,” he said. “You could tell the kids were smiling under those masks. There were no reported issues and everyone was happy to be back.”

Ross said it has been tough on the students because those attending on A/B schedules were separated from their classmates.

“If one student was on A and their friend was on B, they weren’t having that interaction. Everyone is just happy to be back to full in-person,” he said.

The district does also have a 100 percent virtual option for students who do not feel comfortable attending in-person.