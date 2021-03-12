WCC opens Companion Kennel

BROOKSVILLE — Discussion on contracting dispatch services through the Kentucky State Police was permanently removed from the Bracken County Fiscal Court agenda on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Magistrate Carl Allen clarified that there was never a discussion on shutting down the dispatch center or contracting services out to the KSP.

“I think this was all misinterpreted,” he said. “Dispatch came to us because they wanted to hire six more employees to cover breaks that employees were not getting. That’s why this thing was even mentioning; cause maybe KSP could cover breaks if needed. It was never about closing down dispatch or handing it over to KSP. It just got way out of hand. We have spent a lot of money on dispatch in the last three months. I don’t know why everyone got so excited over it.”

Allen suggested moving to get the correct names on roadways in order to provide for the safety of the community.

“If you’re really serious about the safety of this community — I’ve been an advocate for a long time to get the right names on these roads. We put 911 addresses in this county roughly 20 years ago.”

Allen told a story about being on Johnsville-Foster Road and injuring his finger. An hour went by and emergency services did not know how to find the road and a neighbor had to take him to the hospital.

“I would like to see the right names on the roads,” he said. “That would be the safest thing for us to do.”

During the meeting, Brooksville Mayor Craig Hester spoke about the matter.

“I’m pleased to hear what just happened there,” he said. “I want to bring some questions because I don’t feel like the issue we’re having with dispatch…you are all doing a lot of work, spending a lot of big money on inside the dispatch. The equipment is great and it’s making huge improvements. But there is something that’s been bothering me since I found out about the grievance filed about the breaks.”

Hester said the police chief told him there was a grievance filed and he began questioning if there was a deeper reason for it.

“When he told me, I said someone is screaming for help,” he said. “It’s not about lunches or breaks or doing their job the way they want. Something is going on. I’m posing questions for you to ask these questions to our dispatchers. Ask what the real reason this grievance was presented to the judge, has anyone else dug into this reason? Is the only reason because it’s a break? Is it about time, money, benefits? What was taken from them or forced to work through? What do our dispatchers do? Who do they call when something goes bad for them? Do you not think their worst day is happening then? What needs to change to make this office a place where people want to come to work?”

Hester asked if the magistrates knew how many people had applied for the part-time job. One magistrate said two people have applied.

“You know what that tells me? It’s going to be hard to staff. Now, I’m not asking you all to do anything that is totally out of the way. The dispatchers have not come to me, I have not talked to them, but this is a huge red flag. This is not about lunch breaks. That dispatch and everyone in that building is a part of emergency services,” Hester said. “This has nothing to do with KSP. It just came up that you looked at cost savings. I get that. But if we don’t do something now, we’re going to be looking on the back side.”

Teegarden said she reaches out when a dispatcher takes a tough call.

“When we do have a dispatcher that takes a tough call, I do reach out to the dispatcher. I check on them, call them and let them know I am available. The dispatch director does the same,” she said.