WCC opens Companion Kennel

March 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Dawn Floyd [email protected]
A staff member at the Women’s Crisis Center shows off the inside of kennels at the center’s Buffalo Trace location.

A staff member at the Women’s Crisis Center shows off the inside of kennels at the center’s Buffalo Trace location.

Women’s Crisis Center Buffalo Trace in Maysville opened its Companion Kennel Thursday, March 11.

According to a statement recently released by a spokesperson for WCC, the Companion Kennel is an expansion of The Pet Protection Program which was founded in 1998.

The Pet Protection Program came about as a result of police trying to help a family escape an unsafe household but a little boy refused to leave without his pet.

The Companion Kennel will house the pets of families fleeing domestic violence situations and keep the pets close by on-site, according to the spokesperson.

According to information from WCC, the Pet Protection Program houses many types of animals and in 2020 kept more than 20 pets safe.

With the addition of the Companion Kennel, the program hopes to be able to keep many more pets safe and near their families, with an entire building dedicated to pet housing.

“We believe all members of a household should be kept safe and that victims of domestic violence worry that their pets might be harmed if left behind,” said Bridget Stadtmiller, the director of the Pet Protection Program.

Pet protection is critical due to a high correlation between animal abuse and domestic violence, officials with WCC said.

“This service is not only for domestic violence victims who are living in the shelter,” said Stadtmiller.

According to Stadtmiller, if a person fleeing domestic violence has family or friends that can house them but not their pets they can bring their pets to the Companion Kennel where they will be safe and cared for.

“There are so many barriers to leaving a violent situation in the first place that we try to be flexible in not only this but all of our services,” said Stadtmiller.

To learn more information about the pet protection program or to support or volunteer please visit wwcky.org.

Trending Recipes