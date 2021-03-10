Dr. Pamela Vaught of Comprehend Inc. gave an update on how the facility has handled the COVID-19 pandemic during Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Via Zoom, Vaught told the Rotary members that Comprehend has continued to follow all government mandates, including temperature checks and requiring masks.

“Even though our door has been locked, we have been open and remain open, for services,” she said.

According to Vaught, around mid-2020, the facility implemented a telehealth program in order to continue to serve patients while following social distancing protocols.

“We already had a telehealth program, but it was not used as widely,” she said.

Vaught said it has been easier to implement the usage of telehealth as the state has loosened guidelines on such programs. There have been barriers to overcome, however.

According to Vaught, telehealth is more difficult to use for patients living in rural areas where internet access is not as accessible. It has also been difficult for children’s services.

“We’ve started bringing more children back into the building,” she said.

According to Vaught, there has also been a rise in certain issues since the beginning of COVID-19.

These include a rise in anxiety, social isolation, depression, and an increase in substance abuse.

“People can’t get out and do the things they used to do that would make them happy,” she said. “With remote workers, there is a lot of concern with social isolation. When you’re at the office, you have that interaction with people.”

Vaught said she encourages people who are isolated and/or working from home to take breaks, step away from their computers, practice good nutrition/eat healthy, exercise, be kind to themselves and learn to say no.

“Even if all you can do is walk around your house, do it,” she said. “Enjoy time to yourself. Sometimes we become caretakers to other people and we need to just step away. It’s important to say no sometimes.”

Vaught said she wants people to know the facility is open and offering services. There is also a 24-hour hotline for those who need assistance.

The number to that hotline is 1-877-852-1523.