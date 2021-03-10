Jones sworn in during BOE meeting

BROOKSVILLE — Filling the seat of his late father, Josh Jones was sworn in as a new member of the Bracken County Board of Education.

Jones was selected to fill the vacant seat on the board after the death of his father, Greg Jones, who had served on the BOE for nearly 27 years until his sudden death on Jan. 27.

Josh Jones said he was honored to have been chosen to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to follow in my father’s footsteps,” he said. “He was dedicated to the kids of the Bracken County School District and I will strive to develop that same level of love and dedication the other board members have and how they put the kids first. It’s humbling to be a part of such an organization.”

On Friday, Feb. 19, during a special meeting of the BOE, board members met in executive session before announcing Josh Jones had been chosen to fill the term, which expires in 2022, according to Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick.

“We had some great applicants for the position,” Aulick said. “I’m very excited to have him as an addition to our board. He’s young, has a child in the school system and I think he’ll be able to bring a new perspective to the board. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Aulick said the BOE being allowed to interview and choose candidates for vacant positions is a recent change from 2019, but believes it makes the process better.

“Before that, the state would appoint,” he said. “This process is much better.”