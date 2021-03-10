FOR THE RECORD

Lewis County Court Dockets

Judge David D. Flatt presiding:

Betsy Balian,41, knowingly report child abuse falsely, jury trial May 11.

Joseph Todd Blevins, 50, stalking first degree amended to stalking second degree, 12 months conditional discharge, two years no contact.

David Boggs, 55, first-degree possession of heroin first offense, bound to grand jury.

David Boggs, 55, traffic in controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.

Joseph M. Collins, 43, traffic in controlled substance first offense and possession of controlled substance first-degree first offense, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Mar. 9.

Richard Lee Conley, 52, Possession of controlled substances first-degree first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Russell E. Cottingham,48, public intoxication controlled substances, promoting contraband first degree, possession controlled substances first-degree first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance/drug unspecified first offense, bound to grand jury.

Laura Davis, 20, public intoxication controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Dunifon, 46, assault fourth-degree minor injury, jury trial June 8.

Jamie Dyer, 43, non-support, public defender appointed, not guilty plea, pre-trial conference April 27.

Danny Wayne Edington, 19, no operators/moped license, speeding 20 miles per hour over limit, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Autumn Hackworth, 54, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to provide insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jessica M. Harrington, 19, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Denise N. Lambert, 36, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pre-trial conference April 20.

Ernest Lowry, 29, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Carleen Lutz, 48, menacing, jury trial June 29.

Jennifer Lykins, criminal trespassing third degree, criminal mischief third-degree, terroristic threatening third degree, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Yucef Lateef McMillan, 36, speeding 14 miles per hour over limit, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Todd E. Montieth, 38, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, all-terrain vehicles violations, public defender appointed, not guilty plea, pre-trial conference April 20.

Keilee J. Mulvaine, 33, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Farrell R. Mustard, 42, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, credit for time served, one-year conditional discharge.

Keilee Nolen, 36, promoting contraband first-degree, possession of controlled substance first-degree first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Johnny Riley, 40, alcohol intoxication in a public place first degree and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Johnny Riley, 40, receiving stolen property under $500.00, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Adam M. Shank, 32, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jeremy K. Taylor, 18, no/expired registration plates, no operator/moped license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Matthew Zornes, 31, assault fourth-degree child abuse, pre-trial conference April 13.

Shawn A. Zornes, 31, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended or revoked operators license,no tail lamps, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.