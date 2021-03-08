KYGMC show presents prohibition-era clothing

In conjunction with the “Spirited: Prohibition in America” exhibit, the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center held a fashion show highlighting clothing from the 1920s to mid-1930s on Sunday.
The show was held at the Maysville Country Club at 3 p.m. and featured clothing styles for both women and men.
KYGMC Special Exhibits Curator Marla Toncray and Education Curator Tandy Nash hosted the event, introducing models and discussing the pieces of clothing.
“It’s a very fascinating exhibit about a very interesting and volatile time in American history when women had less restrictions on their social behavior, organizing crime terrorized the nation and our only amendment to our constitution was repealed by the 21st,” Toncray said about the exhibit and show.
One piece included a white, handkerchief style dress with a black cape and a straw hat with a black ribbon.
“The suffragette created a democratized uniform,” Nash said. “Elizabeth Ardon handed out red lipsticks to women marching to vote; a symbolic action that carries even more weight when you consider that she, a business owner and entrepreneur to be a rare position to be in at the time and wearing makeup alone was considered socially unacceptable, founding and running a beauty business was groundbreaking. He lipstick began an integral part of the uniform.”
Another piece of clothing was a flapper-style dress.
According to Nash, some women began “pushing the envelope” when they began wearing the flapper dress.
The flapper dress had layers of black fringe that would flap, along with the women’s arms, when they would perform certain dances.
Nash said the term flapper was the name given to liberated young women.
“Flappers did what society did not expect of young women. They danced to jazz music, they smoked, they wore makeup, spoke their own language and lived for the moment,” she said. “Skirts became shorter.”
An informal day dress was also among those modeled at the show. It was a dress considered presentable for an afternoon house dress.
One piece of clothing was a man’s suit.
According to Nash, men typically wore their hair parted to the side and wore hats based on their status.
The model wore a military style coat over a suit and wore a hat.
There were several other pieces of clothing presented during the event.
The “Spirited: Prohibition in America” exhibit closes on Saturday, March 13.
The KYGMC is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $10 for adults and $2 for students.