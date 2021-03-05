City reminding citizens to sign up for alerts

March 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

AUGUSTA — Due to recent flooding, Augusta officials are reminding citizens that the city uses the REACH alert system to send information about events and activities that affect the city.

According to Augusta City Clerk Gretchen England, REACH allows citizens to be in control of how they receive information.

Citizens can choose to receive messages through email, voice call or text message; they can add up to four email addresses and/or phone numbers and can update contact information anytime.

In order to register for REACH, go to www.reachalert.com and click “create an account”.

During registration use City of Augusta for the network name and choose resident or business as the role. Then enter the street address.

“If you request to receive our alerts via cell phone text message, Reach Alert will immediately send you a four-digit validation code upon the creation of your account; simply enter this four-digit number where requested on the registration page and click the work validate,” England said.

If residents have difficulties with the system, they can call 1-877-307-9313 or email [email protected]

For more information, call the city office at 606-756-2183.

Trending Recipes