Augusta Rotary Pancake Breakfast is March 6

March 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

The Augusta Rotary Club will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 6, 7 -11 a.m., at the Augusta School cafeteria. Because of health precautions, only to-go orders will be available.

Pancakes with butter and syrup, bacon and sausage will be available in convenient, take-home boxes with utensils provided.

Members of the Augusta High School Class of 2022 will be on hand to take orders and deliver. You may also place your order in advance by calling 843-503-0439. There will be no in-person dining in the school cafeteria per the latest health guidelines.

Cost is $5 per order.

“It’s a great value and a hearty breakfast for the cold weather,” said Rotary President Tom Burke. “We have had to make some adjustments for health reasons, but we hope that our community will support our annual Pancake Breakfast especially as fund-raising opportunities in the last year have been very limited.”

The Augusta Rotary Club, which celebrated its 92nd anniversary on Feb. 4, is a civic organization that brings together business and civic leaders to develop service projects that benefit the community and help build goodwill. In the last year, the Club has funded two college scholarships to Augusta High graduates, donated computers to the school and maintained Rotary’s Caboose Park and the town carillon for the enjoyment of residents and visitors to town.

