Rescue dogs on road to recovery

March 2, 2021
Officials with a rescue organization that helped remove more than 20 dogs from a hoarding situation in Mason County late last month said the dogs are improving in rescue and in foster homes.

At least one of the dogs, named Niki, is facing several health challenges, including blindness caused by continuous exposure to ammonia in urine in the house, according to Kelly B., director of operations for the group.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said Deputies Brittani and Blake Wagner investigated an anonymous tip that some dogs had been left in a house for several weeks without food or heat. When the deputies arrived on the scene they had to force entry into the house where they found the emaciated dogs living in terrible conditions that included feces and urine throughout the structure.

The two deputies were able to remove 18 small Chihuahua-type dogs from the home that day and returned later with a search warrant to remove others, Boggs said.

Kelly B. said at least two dead dogs were found in the home and some dead birds were also discovered, she said.

The Guardians group is a nationwide animal rescue organization with headquarters in New York. The group involved in teh Mason County rescue effort is based near Fort Knox, the spokesperson said.

In addition to a lifetime of blindness, Niki also needs surgery on her liver, but is too weak and emaciated currently to undergo the procedure, Kelly B. said.

Another of the rescued dog, all of which are Chihuahuas, is a puppy which weighed less than a pound. That dog is recovering remarkably well, and has gained several ounces since its rescue, the group’s spokesperson said.

All of the dogs are underweight and need socailization, she said.

The dogs are being cared for in various locations, some by a group known as Kentucky Help for Paws, and are not available for adoption until any court case surrounding their rescue is resolved.

Boggs said charges are expected against the woman who allegedly abandoned the dogs

The Guardians of Rescue organization is accepting donations to help with the dogs care. For more information, visit their website at guardiansofrescue.org/donate.

