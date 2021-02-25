Haines to appear in court

BROOKSVILLE — Concerns have been raised over the future of the Bracken County E-911 dispatch center after a recent Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting.

On Wednesday, discussion was held on what it might cost the county to contract with the Kentucky State Police rather than continue operations at the county dispatch center.

However, on Thursday, Magistrate David Kelsch, who had been the one to request financial information, said he wanted the public to know he never intended to move the dispatch services out of the county.

“I never once said I wanted to move the dispatch out of the county. I would never do that to the citizens of Bracken County. I requested the information on the cost to contract with KSP just to have a comparison of the cost to see where we needed to be. I would never want to move the dispatch services from the county,” he said.

During the meeting, Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said she was approached to look into how many counties currently contract with KSP for dispatch calls.

“I put together a spreadsheet for everyone to look at,” she said. “Some of the counties that have their own dispatch centers said they contracted with KSP in the past and it didn’t work well because of response times and other issues.”

Howard Niemeier said he believed it would be a mistake to contract with KSP

“The service they would provide for the county, especially for EMS — KSP is not going to be able to give directions on where to go and how to get there. We would become second fiddle as far as response time to anything with KSP,” he said. “I’ve had numerous times when I’ve called KSP to run a plate and have been put on hold for long periods of time because they’re dealing with KSP stuff.”

Magistrate Chris Cummins agreed.

Cummins said he dealt with KSP response times when he worked with the coroner’s office.

“A phone call takes the same amount of time to get from me to you, but say you’re coming up my road,” he said. “If someone is in Dry Ridge, they’re just going to give the address and you’re not going to be able to find it.”

Teegarden said she has witnessed issues with response from KSP.

“I was down in dispatch working with Amy during all these snow storms and we had an officer on the scene. There was an officer dealing with weather conditions. She tried to dispatch a KSP officer and they had no one they could send. So, we would run into that as well.”

Dispatch Director Amy Thornton addressed the court to make her concerns heard.

“There may be things they can provide that we don’t and it may be cheaper, I don’t know, but here’s what they can’t provide. The group of people I have in that office care about this community and not just in an emergency. They take the time to study the roads, research and put together lists of alarm companies. We keep track of sex offenders in your county.”

Thornton told a story about how a young girl had been scared and thought someone was following her. Though that was not the case, within 30 minutes, the child was in dispatch with her parents and an officer had been dispatched.

“I don’t know that you would have received a response like that from KSP,” she said.

She told another story about someone trapped between two logs on a road, but did not know where he was and called dispatch. Thornton was able to trace his location based on the turns he had taken while he was driving.

“Within 25 minutes of me receiving the call, with the aid of EMS, we had things, people on scene and helicopters landing,” she said. “I know we have downtime, but when we do answer the call, we make sure we’re ready for it.”

Thornton said the dispatch center is the first contact a person makes in an emergency.

“Your worst moment of your day, dispatch got the first call,” she said. “I want you to think about who is taking the call for you and for your children. You hear about the high publicity cases, but did you know one of our dispatchers helped a baby start breathing again while on the phone? I had a dispatcher sit on the phone with a woman who couldn’t breathe and was drowning in a bathtub and didn’t know where she was — those are the kinds of things we deal with. We don’t physically touch anyone, but you need to realize what we go through. We hold each other up and our responders hold us up. We’re the first call you make on the worst day of your life.”

Teegarden said the dispatch center in Bracken County has been updated and the repeaters are being replaced.

“I’m not even believing we would be open to the concept, at this point, to contract with someone else when we are finally getting to where we need to be,” she said. “This impacts every citizen in this county. I’m saying take the KSP contract off the table. I didn’t think that was a move we would make.”

One Bracken County resident Heather Brumley said she was disappointed that the idea has even been discussed by the fiscal court.

“We, as citizens, elect our magistrates to make the decisions for us. We put our trust in those people to make decisions that will continue to advance our county and benefit the citizens. As a citizen, I shouldn’t ever have to worry about the possibility of having a needed service like a dispatch center taken from our county. I haven’t spoken to one person that has thought that was a good idea,” she said.

Brumley also expressed concerns over comments raised by one magistrate, Carl Allen.

During the meeting, Allen made comments about the downtime of dispatch employees.

“It sounds kind of crazy that someone who has been sitting here without any activity and then demand a 10-minute break, it’s — but that’s the rules. They’re not real busy,” he said.

Thornton asked Allen how often he was inside the dispatch center.

“The few times I’ve been in there, there seemed to be a lot of free time,” he said. “The phones don’t seem to be ringing off the hook.”

Thornton asked him if he had ever been inside the building during a major accident/emergency.

“It takes a certain level of skill to be able to manage that,” Thornton said.

Brumley said she was disappointed in Allen’s comments.

“Carl Allen made the comment about dispatchers not having much to do. I seriously do not care if the dispatchers are looking at their phones, watching TV, or sleeping all night long. The minute that siren goes off for 911, I want someone from my county who knows the roads, mile markers, and geographical points to answer that call,” she said. “I would put our dispatchers up against any in our state. They know their jobs. If anything, watching that last meeting showed me which magistrates respect their employees and those who are there to support them and those who think what is happening is all a joke. I’ve never seen such disrespect from a few men in all my life.”

Brumley also said she was appreciative of the magistrates who asked questions.

“I am so grateful to the magistrates who ask questions and give answers with professional and respectful tones and that is the majority. People aren’t happy and they need to let their magistrates know their concerns. I think the comments in that fiscal court meeting have opened up Pandora’s box,” she said.

In response to the recent meeting, a change.org petition has been started.

The petition calls for people to have their voices heard by county magistrates and opposes the idea of allowing the county to contract with KSP for dispatch services.

As of press time, the petition had 502 signatures of the 1,000 requested.