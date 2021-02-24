Library reopens to inside service

The Mason County Public Library looks different for patrons visiting.

MCPL officially reopened to serve patrons inside the building on Monday after being closed for several months due to COVID-19 and renovations.

The library expansion includes changing the previous children’s area into a community room that is larger than the current room and moving the children’s area and teen center into the expanded area.

In that part of the library, there is also an area for children’s programs, an office, a storage room, and a nursing area for mothers. A gallery/hallway will connect the new addition to the current area of the library on the inside.

The familiar island and brick driveway have been removed. Fresh arrows pointing vehicles in and out of the lot have replaced it.

Alex Colemire, director of MCPL, said the library held a soft opening this week with plans for a grand opening later.

“There is still construction going on inside,” she said. “So, we plan to have an official grand opening at a later date.”

According to Colemire, the first day of opening went well with only some minor issues.

“We have a couple of minor problems with technology, but it wasn’t too bad,” she said. “We weren’t as busy as we thought it would be, but we’re looking forward to serving our patrons and having people back in the building.”

Patrons can do anything inside the library that they could before it closed, Colemire said.

“They can search for books, use the computers, print, fax — anything they did before,” she said. “We do have a limit on the computers, just so we can sanitize between patron usage.”

Colemire said the new library hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is also offering curbside pickup.

The cost of the project is $3.6 million and is being paid through the library’s general fund. Those costs included site development, construction, modifications, temporary location rent and moving fees, engineering/architect costs, and a contingency fund.

MCPL’s current facility was constructed in 1994. An addition was constructed in 2002.