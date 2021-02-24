Son of late BOE chair fills empty seat

BROOKSVILLE — Josh Jones will be filling his father’s seat on the Bracken County Board of Education.
Josh Jones is son of Greg Jones, who served on the BOE for nearly 27 years until his sudden death on Jan. 27.
On Friday, Feb. 19, during a special meeting of the BOE, board members met in executive session before announcing Josh Jones had been chosen to fill the term, which expires in 2022, according to Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick.
“We had some great applicants for the position,” Aulick said. “I’m very excited to have him as an addition to our board. He’s young, has a child in the school system and I think he’ll be able to bring a new perspective to the board. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Aulick said the BOE being allowed to interview and choose candidates for vacant positions is a recent change from 2019, but believes it makes the process better.
“Before that, the state would appoint,” he said. “This process is much better.”
Andy Reynolds, who now serves as the board chair, said he was elated to have Josh Jones join the board.
“He has so much of his father in him,” Reynolds said. “He has a lot of the same traits and characteristics. He’s going to be an excellent addition to our board. He’s very well educated, he has a child in the district, so he’s invested. He brings a little generational diversity. I’m absolutely elated to have him.”
Reynolds said Greg Jones is missed by all the board members.
“He was a mentor to us,” Reynolds said. “He served for almost 27 years and that’s a lot of time and energy invested. He loved this school district and he’s missed by all of us.”