Churches team up to send relief to East Ky.

Refinery Church of the Nazarene and CrossPoint Community Church are teaming up with other ministries to bring relief to residents of Eastern Kentucky who were heavily affected by the recent ice and snowstorms.

Both churches are drop-off points for donations that will be taken to residents by this weekend, according to Lonnie Blosser, senior pastor of Refinery Church.

“We are asking for as many donations of blankets, water and non-perishable food items as we can get before the end of the week so we can take them down to the Appalachian Reach Out by the weekend, otherwise we’ll have to wait until Monday or Tuesday next week and many of these people need supplies now,” said Blosser. Appalachian Reach Out is a ministry center in Martin County.

According to Blosser, there are 2,400 miles of downed power lines and more than 40,000 residents of Lawrence and Martin counties plus surrounding areas are without power.

“People have been without power, some of them since the 10th of February and it will be another two or three weeks until power is restored,” said Blosser.

There are also many trees down everywhere that are hindering emergency personnel as well as citizen movement, according to Blosser.

“First the trees were snapping from the weight of the ice, now officials say they are snapping as the snow melts and the tree tries to go upright again and it’s a few weeks’ worth of work to clear everything,” said Blosser.

Blosser said they are looking for volunteers with chainsaws to clear the roads soon though the main thing he and Chad Current, the pastor of CrossPoint Community Church, are trying to do right now is get much-needed supplies into the residents.

“We are trying to help in any way we can,” said Current.

The drop-off of donations at CrossPoint Community church will be between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday this week although if people come before or after they may leave donations outside the door to be brought in.

The Refinery Church of the Nazarene is open to take donations from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.