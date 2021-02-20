COVID-19 cases increase locally

Mason County now has 1,380 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Currently, in Mason County, those receiving vaccinations are in the 1b category, which is first responders, K-12 school personnel and those over the age of 70.

Flemingsburg will have two locations administering as well, according to information from health care officials. They include Total Care Pharmacy 1, 209 S. Main Cross Street and Total Care Pharmacy 2, 118 Clark Street.

Vaccines are being provided in phases. The planned phases are:

— Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

— Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age 70 and over, K-12 school personnel

— Phase 1c: Kentuckians age 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers

— Phase 2: Age over 40

— Phase 3: Age over 16

— Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population)

The latest numbers for other local counties include:

— Fleming County, 1,040 confirmed cases with 10 active and one hospitalizations. There have been 14 confirmed deaths.

— Lewis County, 1,101 confirmed cases with 30 active and 30 deaths.

— Bracken County, 478 confirmed cases with 14 active, 25 hospitalizations, 439 recovered and seven deaths.

— Robertson County, 200 confirmed cases with 180 recovered and 16 deaths.

