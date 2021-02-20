Walters murder trial to begin March 1

VANCEBURG — A jury trial for Preston Walters is scheduled to begin on March 1 at 9:30 a.m.
It has been nearly four years since Walters was arrested and charged in the murder of Lewis County resident Justin Johnson.
The case began in March 2017 when Johnson was reported missing. After searching for several days, his body was recovered and Preston Walters and Wince Walters were arrested and charged in his death.
During a pre-trial testimony in 2017, Sheriff Johnny Bivens said Johnson failed to return home which prompted an investigation. The investigation revealed Preston Walters allegedly shot Johnson, which caused his death.
According to Bivens, Preston Walter claimed he and Johnson were traveling to Preston Walter’s cabin in Garrison. Johnson bent down to unlatch the gate, where he told Preston Walters there was a deer in the field.
Preston Walters allegedly attempted to shoot the deer as Johnson was rising, which caused Preston Walters to shoot him. Bivens was doubtful, saying the trajectory of the shot didn’t match the testimony.
Preston Walters was indicted in 2017 for murder, eight counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count abusing a corpse and one count cultivating marijuana, over five plants.
Preston, along with his alleged accomplice, Wince Walters, then concealed Johnson’s body with leaves, making another trip to later place his body in a creek. Johnson’s body was finally moved to an area on Cooper Ridge Road, where his body was found by turkey hunters, according to Bivens.
Wince Walters was also indicted that year for four counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count cultivating marijuana, over five plants. He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 17.