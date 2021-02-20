Brooksville Police Department hiring SRO

BROOKSVILLE — The city of Brooksville is currently searching for an officer to fill the school resource officer position within the Bracken County School District.

The school district was recently under contract with the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office. However, due to the assigned SRO resigning from the department, the position will be vacated, according to Brooksville Police Chief Ian Kelsch.

Kelsch said the lack of an SRO will cause the district to no longer be in compliance with Senate Bill 1, which requires an SRO in Kentucky school districts.

“Realizing the importance of the School Resource Officer program, Brooksville Mayor Craig Hester and myself met and discussed the feasibility of adding a part-time peace officer to our department roster to serve as the Bracken County School Resource Officer,” Kelsch said. “Considering all three school buildings in the District (Taylor, the Middle School and the High School) are located inside Brooksville City limits, not only was it feasible, but it made complete sense.”

According to Kelsch, the Brooksville City Council approved the contract to hire a part-time SRO during a special meeting on Thursday.

Kelsch said he is excited about adding another officer to the department.

“The Brooksville Police Department has been a single officer agency for nearly two decades and I’m excited at the chance to increase our roster, if even by one, and provide the district with an SRO,” he said. “The challenge will be in finding the right officer for the job. SROs possess a very unique and rare skill set that not every peace officer has nor can be taught. Despite the challenge, I feel confident we will fill the position with an SRO that will represent the City of Brooksville favorably and be an invaluable resource for the Bracken County School District.”

Brooksville Mayor Craig Hester is also pleased with the thought of hiring an officer to assist the district.

“It is an honor for the City to be given the opportunity to provide a service such as the SRO. Not only is it a requirement of the state but the role that this officer plays in the schools helps the relationship between the students and law enforcement. The City is looking forward to a great relationship with the Bracken County School Board,” Hester said.

The qualifications for an SRO include being POPS certified, a citizen of the United States, at least 21 years old with a high school diploma or GED, possesses a driver’s license with no DUI convictions in the last five years, has not been convicted of a felony, has not received a dishonorable discharge, is not prohibited from carrying a firearm and has not had peace officer certification revoked permanently in any other state.

The salary is based on experience.

Applications may be hand delivered to the Brooksville City Office at 101 Frankfort St. or mailed to Brooksville City Office, PO Box 216, Brooksville, KY 41004. Applications may also be mailed to [email protected]

Applications will be accepted until March 5.