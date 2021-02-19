Still good

The Portraits of the Past exhibit is currently on display in the Kentucky Gateway Museum.

Situated on the two levels of the Wormwald Gallery are many photos and portraits showcasing Mason county’s history going back hundreds of years.

“These portraits are usually hanging in the museum library and many people don’t see them unless they are studying or doing a geneology, they’ll look at them to see how they did their hair or what kind of clothes they wore,” said Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Curator Sue Ellen Grannis.

According to Grannis, staff routinely rotate the exhibits out of the library so more of the general public may see them.

A few displays in the gallery include the Cochran display, which holds photos of former local Judge Andrew McConnell January Cochran and his wife Lucy B. McElroy Cochran, along with the judges actual top hat and hat case and his wife’s cape. Andrew Cochran was a judge during prohibition and presided over many incidents of Maysville citizens selling bootleg liqour.

Another display includes three child portraits grouped together. The portraits are unsigned so no one knows who drew them, according to Grannis.

“Itinerant artists would come through Kentucky with framed and almost finished childrens portraits, this first painting everyone thinks is a girl but it isn’t it’s a boy. See the body was already painted beforehand and the artist painted in his face,” said Grannis. The boy in the painting appears to be wearing a skirt.

Another display is that of a dress sword and scabbard of Col. Thomas Marshall.

Marshall was in the American Revolutionary War and this sword was presented to him for distinguished service in the Battle of Brandywine according to the plaque.

“I do believe this sword was presented by Washington himself,” said Grannis.

Showcased in this exhibit are several other photos, all taken and donated by the same local photographer William Brosee, Grannis said.

“Most of the photos and items are donated by the relatives of the subjects,” said Grannis.

According to Grannis, most of the people featured in the exhibits are not historically important, they were just everyday people though there are a few important figures.

Important figures or just everyday people, Mason county has a rich and long history, according to Grannis.

“We like to emphasize the history of this area, the early regional history,” said Grannis.

Grannis said this exhibit was put together by the Education Curator Tandy Nash and will be up through Memorial Day.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost of admission is $10 for adults and $2 for students.