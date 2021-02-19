Ripley man, declared dead, survives accident

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A Ripley, Ohio man originally believed to have been killed in a crash is alive and has been taken to the hospital for his injuries.

On Wednesday, around 3:50 p.m., a 2000 White Chevrolet pick-up truck, operated by Robert Weiss, 30, of Ripley, was traveling south on US 68 when it collided with a 1997 black Chevrolet being operated by Jerry A. Kerr, 61, of Hillsboro, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Police, Weise drove left of the center line and struck Kerr’s vehicle head-on.

“Both drivers were entrapped in the vehicles and were extricated by mechanical means. Both drivers were transported by medical helicopters to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries,” Ohio State Police Lt. R. L. McElfresh said.

Kerr’s passenger, Anna J. Kerr, 60, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Weise was initially declared dead in a press release by the OSP. However, on Thursday, a second press release was issued that stated Weise was in the hospital and being treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

“All occupants were wearing the installed safety belts. Drugs are suspected in the crash,” McElfresh said.

The OSP was assisted at the scene by the Mount Orab Police Department, Mount Orab Fire and EMS, Georgetown Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

