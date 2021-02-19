ARSA, CDBG assistance discussed by council

AUGUSTA — City council member Jay Yingling discussed the Augusta Regional Water Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Yingling said he wanted to update new council members on where that project stood.

According to Yingling, he has recently had discussions with Randall Smith, chair of ARSA, and was told the treatment plant would be operational by July of this year.

The plant is located at a site about two miles north of Brooksville at Kentucky 19 and Locust Creek. The plant will replace two plants currently located in Brooksville and Augusta.

In November 2020, Smith said residents who have not signed up to be on the line can do so during construction at a reduced rate.

According to the arsa.ky.gov website, the reduced tap fee is $3,000 to connect to the system. This reduced rate will end on Feb. 28, 2021.

New customers must meet requirements that include being within 300 feet of the mainline, be technically feasible and practical for the hookup and providing the tap fee no later than Feb. 28, 2021.

“ARSA will assume a big part of the cost so customers can hook up at a discounted rate during construction,” Smith said.

The wastewater treatment plant has been planned for several years and was suggested at the state level, according to Smith.

“Both Augusta and Brooksville have aging plants. They don’t meet the current standards,” he said. “We had no choice but to address these systems. The state believes the best option is for a regional treatment plant. By doing this, we are addressing those weaknesses in areas that don’t have good sanitation.”

The force mainline is being completed by BP Piping, the pump stations are being completed by Frederick and Mays Construction Company and the plant construction is being completed by Smith Contracting, Inc.

The full cost of the project is $13.5 million.

The plant will be funded through a rural development loan of $3.2 million, a rural development grant of $2.8 million, a Kentucky infrastructure loan of $6.3 million with $1.3 million of it forgiven and a grant for $100,000.

The website said the projected costs to customers will be $48.60 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used and $7.75 per 1,000 gallons after. The average customer uses about 3,000 gallons of water per month.

“These calculations are projected, based upon the cost estimates to construct the system, as well as operate the system once it is live,” the website said. “These calculations are based upon serving 855 existing users and 73 new additional customers.”

More information can be found on the website at https://arsa.ky.gov/Pages/index.aspx or on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ARSA.KY.GOV/.

During the meeting, city clerk Gretchen England also asked for approval from the council to apply for a community development block grant that will allow for residents who are having difficulties paying their utilities to apply for assistance.

According to England, the money would be filtered through Licking Valley and would be no cost to the city.