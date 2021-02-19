Mason County library opening Feb. 22

The Mason County Public Library has a tentative reopening date of Feb. 22.
Alex Colemire, MCPL director, said the construction is finished and she is currently working on the reopening plan.
She also said the tentative date could change, depending on the weather.
“Things may be delayed a bit due to weather, but I’m still expecting to open that day,” she said.
There are some changes that patrons can expect when coming back, due to COVID-19.
“We have three computers set up, with one hour time limits,” she said. “It’s just a caution due to COVID. We will also continue to allow curbside pickup for anyone who feels uncomfortable coming inside.”
Colemire said she is excited to have patrons back inside the library.
“I’m so excited. It’s been a really long time since we’ve had people in here,” she said. “I can’t wait for everyone to come in and see the new look. I know everyone has missed coming in and we’ve missed having them.”
Project architect Jeff Pearson said the library expansion includes turning the existing children’s area into a community room that is larger than the current room and moving the children’s area and teen center into the expanded area.
In that part of the library, there is also an area for children’s programs, an office, a storage room, and a nursing area for mothers. A gallery/hallway will connect the new addition to the current area of the library on the inside.
The familiar island and brick driveway have been removed. Fresh arrows pointing vehicles in and out of the lot have replaced it.
The cost of the project is $3.6 million and is being paid through the library’s general fund. Those costs included site development, construction, modifications, temporary location rent and moving fees, engineering/architect costs, and a contingency fund.
MCPL’s current facility was constructed in 1994. An addition was constructed in 2002.
The library is open for curbside pickup Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call to order books and other materials.