Basford enters not guilty plea in Bracken

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County man charged with the alleged shooting of another individual recently entered a not guilty plea in a Bracken County Circuit Courtroom.

Dillon Basford, 18, of Bracken County appeared in court on Feb. 8. He is scheduled for a status hearing on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

Basford was indicted in November after allegedly shooting Christopher Downs with a .22-caliber rifle, leading to Downs receiving serious injuries, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Basford was arrested in June for the alleged shooting.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott, officers were called to a scene of a shooting around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, in the area of Dutch Ridge Road near Augusta.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a physical altercation had allegedly broken out between 18-year-old Basford of Augusta and 25-year-old Downs of Clearfield, according to Elliott.

Officials have not given a reason for the altercation between the two men.

Elliott said that during the altercation, Basford allegedly discharged several rounds from a long gun, striking Downs once.

Downs was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Basford was charged with first-degree assault and arrested. He remains in the Mason County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Chris Lairson.

